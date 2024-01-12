Isaiah Vagana, the son of former Warriors forward Joe Vagana, has moved from the New Zealand Warriors NSW Cup team to another club.

A regular for the Warriors reserve grade side last season, playing 24 games, Vagana was on the fringes of making his NRL debut since being with the squad since 2020.

However, he will no longer be looking to make his NRL debut after it was announced that he has signed with the Wakefield Trinity in the Super League after they actively pursued his services.

The 23-year-old and former Junior Kiwi stands at 6'3'' tall and is the son of former Auckland Warriors prop Joe Vagana.

Joe was an inaugural member of the Warriors team in 1995 and would play 115 games for them until his departure in 2000 to the Bradford Bulls.

The confirmation of Vagana moving to the Super League comes after Wakefield coach Daryl Powell said he was in the market for players currently competing in the NSW Cup or QLD Cup.

"The one thing that has changed is the rules with the Queensland and New South Wales Cup," Powell told the club's official website.

"There's potentially an ability to bring players in that didn't qualify before.

"For us, we've had another look at the market, we want to get it right and if we bring anyone in we've got to be certain that they get it right. But that change of the rules has opened up an avenue for us to explore."

This comes after the Super League changed the international quota ruling that will allow young players who feature below the NRL level to receive a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE).

Previously, Super League clubs could only sign players who had played at least 50% of NRL matches in the relative period. However, this has now been changed.

It now stands that if a player 24 or under has played 75% of games in either competition in the active qualifying period, they can apply for a GBE.