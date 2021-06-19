The Canterbury Bulldogs have narrowed their sights on Brisbane Broncos utility forward Kobe Hetherington, per reports from The Daily Telegraph.

With Kevin Walters signaling his intent to ‘clean house’ of his unwanted and uncontracted names after Thursday night’s 46-0 loss to the Bunnies, Hetherington could find himself departing Red Hill at season’s end due to a lack of inked paper.

The Sydney-born and Rockhampton raised forward has managed five appearances for a singular try since making his debut for the struggling Broncos in Round 11 of this season.

Hetherington, 22, is the son of 1995 premiership Pup Jason and is adept at both the nine and lock spots.

According to The Telegraph, Hetherington has already met with the Belmore-based club about a move to the harbour city’s west.

Earlier this week, off-contract Dogs rake Jeremy Marshall-King conceded that he would be using the remainder of the 2021 season to stake his claim for an extension with the club.

“I’ve got a contract to play for so it’s a good start to get back on the field,” Marshall-King told NRL.com.