CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 12: Kobe Hetherington of the Broncos leaves the field after being sent off during the round 14 NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and the Brisbane Broncos at GIO Stadium, on June 12, 2021, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

The Canterbury Bulldogs have narrowed their sights on Brisbane Broncos utility forward Kobe Hetherington, per reports from The Daily Telegraph

With Kevin Walters signaling his intent to ‘clean house’ of his unwanted and uncontracted names after Thursday night’s 46-0 loss to the Bunnies, Hetherington could find himself departing Red Hill at season’s end due to a lack of inked paper.

The Sydney-born and Rockhampton raised forward has managed five appearances for a singular try since making his debut for the struggling Broncos in Round 11 of this season.

Hetherington, 22, is the son of 1995 premiership Pup Jason and is adept at both the nine and lock spots.

According to The Telegraph, Hetherington has already met with the Belmore-based club about a move to the harbour city’s west.

Earlier this week, off-contract Dogs rake Jeremy Marshall-King conceded that he would be using the remainder of the 2021 season to stake his claim for an extension with the club.

“I’ve got a contract to play for so it’s a good start to get back on the field,” Marshall-King told NRL.com.

“It’s a great club and Baz (Trent Barrett) is building with new players so I want to be here and be part of a club that’s on the up in the next few years.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 10: Jeremy Marshall-King of the Bulldogs celebrates scoring a try with team mates during the round 21 NRL match between the Canterbury Bulldogs and the Wests Tigers at ANZ Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

“I’ve got to keep improving and see what happens. It’s definitely on my mind, I’ve just got to try and play my best footy.”

However, with Barrett and the Bulldogs also eyeing Penrith hooker Mitch Kenny, Marshall-King may be left barking up the wrong tree.

Further ammunition for Barrett’s arsenal is set to arrive next season, as Brent Naden, Matt Burton and Josh Addo-Carr will call the kennel home from 2023.

Penrith Panthers Training Session
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 20: Brent Naden of the Panthers runs the ball during a Penrith Panthers NRL training session at Panthers Stadium on October 20, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

The Bulldogs brass had been trying to prize Naden away from the Panthers early, but according to journalists David Riccio and Peter Badel, their advances were swiftly rebuked by Penrith.

Not content with the signatures of the aforementioned trifecta of influential names, Canterbury are reportedly sizing up former Warriors and Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson.

Riccio and Badel are of the belief that although the details of the deal are yet to be agreed upon, it is likely that the 30-year-old Kiwi international is likely to agree to a two-year deal.

 