Off-contract Canterbury hooker Jeremy Marshall-King has conceded that he is playing for his future in 2021.

Marshall-King returned for the Bulldogs on Monday in what was their second win of the season and their rake’s third game this year due to injuries.

Speaking with NRL.com this week, the 25-year-old said that the back-end of the season shapes a vital period for himself and the club.

“I’ve got a contract to play for so it’s a good start to get back on the field,” Marshall-King said..