Despite still having 18-months to run on his contract with the Bulldogs, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is set to depart the Belmore based club immediately, per reports from The Daily Telegraph’s Michael Carayannis.

With the 25-year-old long being linked with a move away from the kennel, the news became official on Thursday afternoon when Carayannis announced the Kiwi international would be joining the New Zealand Warriors promptly.

It is understood that the Waikato-born back has inked an agreement with the Mount Smart side for the next three-and-a-half years.

With Ken Maumalo playing his final game for the Warriors last week, Watene-Zelezniak solves the gapping hole that Warriors head coach Nathan Brown now has on his left edge.

Although Watene-Zelezniak’s final year at the Dogs was reportedly worth $800,000, the 12-time international saw fit to turn his back and return home.

MORE TO COME.