Cameron Smith has unveiled his predicted Queensland side for Origin I with six changes from last year's line-up, highlighting the depth of the Maroons' roster as they deal with the absence of stars Reece Walsh and Ben Hunt.

While the official squad will be named by coach Billy Slater next Monday, Smith's predictions offer a strong indicator of the selectors' thinking, and contain a few sharp turns of their own.

The most eye-catching move is the inclusion of Titans back-rower Beau Fermor for a debut start, with Jeremiah Nanai sliding to the bench.

Smith praised Fermor's recent form, calling his performances too compelling to ignore.

Phil Gould backed the pick on 100% Footy with trademark brevity.

“I like that. He's a really good player and I think he would excel playing with those great players in Origin.”

In the halves, Smith believes that Cameron Munster should retain the No.6 jersey, allowing Tom Dearden to return to the 17 in a utility role.

Smith framed Dearden as a natural fit, likening him to a younger Ben Hunt: tough, versatile and Origin-ready.

“You could throw him anywhere - halves, No.9, even through the middle as an extra ball-playing 13. I think he'll do well,” Smith explained.

Hunt's injury has cleared the way for Dearden's potential inclusion without the usual selection headaches, and the injury watch now shifts to hooker Harry Grant.

Grant is expected to return this week from a hamstring issue, but Smith noted that Slater would be monitoring closely.

Should Grant not prove fit, Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney looms as the next man in.

With the Maroons looking to wrestle back the Origin shield, Smith's predicted squad offers a balance of power, flair and durability. The likes of Xavier Coates, Tom Gilbert and Munster are all tipped to return to add experience, while a reconfigured bench highlights the flexibility Slater may lean on with Dearden in a floating role.

Cameron Smith's game one Queensland team

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Xavier Coates

3. Valentine Holmes

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Murray Taulagi

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Reuben Cotter

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Tom Gilbert

12. Beau Fermor

13. Pat Carrigan

14. Tom Dearden

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Jeremiah Nanai

17. Moeaki Fotuaika

18th man Kurt Mann