Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has backed Sydney Roosters star winger Mark Nawaqanitawase to be in the frame for an Australian Kangaroos debut in this year's Ashes series.

The winger moved from rugby union after he played for Australia in Sevens at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and has been a permanent part of Trent Robinson's Roosters side this year.

While his ability in defence and under the high ball has left a little to be desired at times, he has quickly become one of the competition's best attacking weapons, scoring a number of freakish tries.

He may head back to rugby union at the end of 2026 with the Rugby Union World Cup in 2027 to be held in Australia, but Slater said he could first be part of Walters' 22-man squad heading to England this year, and then contesting for other jerseys, such as a State of Origin call-up, throughout the 2026 season if he continues his improvement.

"I get the feeling that the Roosters jersey isn't the only one he's gonna be wearing in the next couple of years," Slater said on The Billy Slater Podcast.

"I think he's going to be wearing a couple of other jerseys - maybe a green and gold one at the end of the year."

Nawaqantiawase was in the discussion for a Blues jumper this year, and likely would have only been an injury or two away from being seriously considered.

Walters will pick a 22-man squad to head to England for the Ashes, but will not have a number of Origin players to call on as they represent other nations.

That list now includes prop Payne Haas, and could also include Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui.