Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has revealed a return for prop Josh Papalii was always in the back of his mind, and that Gehamat Shiabasaki's call up has come on the back of his performances for the Brisbane Broncos.

Eyebrows were raised on Sunday evening when it was first reported Shibasaki would be called into the 17 for the Game 3 decider in Sydney, and Slater confirmed that's exactly what would be happening on Monday morning.

Shibasaki's call-up means Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow shuffles to fullback for Game 3, replacing the injured Kalyn Ponga, with Reece Walsh, who returned from injury recently, taking the 18th man jersey instead.

Speaking after the team was named, Slater said Shibasaki had earned his call-up despite being on a train and trial deal with the Broncos at the start of the season, where he has impressed new coach Michael Maguire to win a spot in the team and contract upgrade.

"I've always spoken about this footy team and the individuals in this footy team giving our people inspiration and inspiring our state. Gehamat's story is an inspiration," Slater said.

"Only six months ago he was on a train and trial contract at the Broncos, playing QLD Cup up in Townsville. I just think that the rise of his game over the last six months has been exceptional.

"I told him last night that you need two things to play for Queensland. The first one is you need to be capable, and have the habits in your game that are at the standard of this footy team, and the second one is you need the opportunity to be put in front of you.

"Those two things presented itself over the weekend and Gehamat Shibasaki is going to play his first game for Queensland. It'll be a dream come true for the young lad from Townsville and I'm looking forward to getting him into camp, spending some time with him and help him building his week to a performance for next Wednesday night."

Slater revealed it was about Round 6 or 7 when he started to take a serious note of Shibasaki's performances.

"I'm across all our Queensland players throughout the whole year, but probably half way throughthe first half of the year. Maybe Round 6 or 7, he is playing some really consistent football, he is a great defender, has great principles in his game off the footy and he is a big body," Slater said.

"He is a big body. He is doing a great job with the footy as well. I'm aware of all players, and when the opportunity presents itself, the discussion is had around who fills those spots."

The decision to leave Reece Walsh out of the 17 will undoubtedly create plenty of discussion in the lead up to the decider.

He only returned from injury in recent weeks, but the incumbent fullback from last year has had a mixed season for the Broncos, and will be 18th man for Game 3.

Slater said he felt putting Tabuai-Fidow at the back was the right move for Queensland.

"I just think it's the right fit for the footy team right now. I think he is in a great stage of his career. Reece is a great player, there is no one more proud than me to see Reece back on the field and doing what he is doing. It's a great luxury to have both of them in camp," Slater said.

"We just think it's the right thing for the footy team.

"I know it's a great discussion. I don't think you can make a wrong decision there, but I just think it's the best thing for the footy team. Hammer deserves the opportunity to play in the one jersey.

"He has played centre for us, he has played on the wing for us, it's not so much about the temptation. It's about what feel you get that is right for the footy team."

Meanwhile, Josh Papalii replaces Moeaki Fotuaika in the front row for the decider.

Fotuaika has struggled performance wise over the opening two games of the series, playing 45 minutes in the Game 1 loss for just 38 metres, before making 72 metres in a single stint of just 23 minutes during Game 3.

Papalii hasn't played Origin since 2022, retiring before the start of the 2023 series when he knew he wasn't going to get a look in.

Now in what is likely his last NRL season, he returns to the side and Slater said Papalii's form this year has been hard to overlook.

"It's something that I've had in the back of my mind for a couple of years now, in particular this year with the way big Papa has been playing for Canberra and the performances he has been putting in," Slater said.

"He has been doing a great job there and I thought that this team could benefit from a bit of Josh Papalii.

"I was a little bit unsure of the response I'd get. I spoke to Papa a couple of days ago and the response was pretty much where my head was at which is fantastic.

"It just shows you that he still has that fire to play for this footy team and to represent the people of Queensland and he has that fire to go out and do a good job for his state, so I was pleased to hear that."

The head coach said Papalii will bring an aura to his team.

"He has an aura about him. He is a real warrior and has been for this footy team for a long team," Slater said.

"What will give his teammates belief is big Papa going out there and doing his job. That's all he has to worry about. The rest will take care of itself.

"Like I said, he has been doing that every week for Canberra and they are sitting on top of the ladder for a reason. The whole team are doing a great job, but he is doing his part."

Game 3 will be played on Wednesday, July 9 at Homebush.