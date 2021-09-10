Former Queensland and Melbourne Storm great Billy Slater has confirmed his interest in the Queensland State of Origin coaching job.

The former star fullback has been touted as an option for the Maroons since the moment Paul Green announced he had parted ways with the Queensland Rugby League.

Queensland are known to want a long-term stable option to guide the state forward following a disastrous 2020 series which saw the Maroons lose the first two games by a combined record scoreline.

Green has never shied away from his intention to move back into NRL coaching, leaving him no option but to drop the Queensland top job.

Slater's name was thrown into the mix alongside other former legends in Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith, while Wayne Bennett and Mal Meninga were also named thrown into the mix.

Already Bennett and Smith have opted out for varying reasons, leaving Slater as the clear front runner. Thurston was involved in the 2020 camp alongside Green, while Meninga, who has expressed interest, also coaches the Australian team and would be unlikely to drop the top job in the Kangaroos set up with a World Cup around the corner.

Speaking on Channel 9s coverage of the Melbourne and Manly contest, Slater confirmed discussions have begun with the QRL.

"We haven’t got to an offer or an acceptance [situation] just yet," Slater said.

"There's been an expression of my interest in coaching the Queensland team and given the care that I have for Queensland and how high I hold the role, I'm certainly considering it.

"But at the same time I've got some existing commitments, I've got family commitments and I respect the role that much that I know how much I'll put into the role.

"I know how much it will demand and the commitments it will take so it's not just an easy decision to say yes but certainly some consideration there.

"The direction the QRL want to go with for this position is building for the future.

"I care about Queensland, I know how much this team means to the Queensland public. It is an inspiration to them. I have got to consider everything before I make a decision."

It remains to be seen, given Slater's role with Channel 9 and his job as a consultant at his former club in the Storm, whether he will have the time required to coach Queensland.

The Maroons are aiming to move to the full-time position the Blues have, where Brad Fittler is classed as a part-time Origin coach with a full-time role.

It's understood the QRL are aiming to sign their next coach on a three-year contract.

Slater played 31 games for Queensland over a 14-year Origin career and is widely regarded as one of the best fullbacks in Origin history.