Canterbury Bulldogs player Blake Taaffe has urged NRL teams to scout the undiscovered talent competing in the Koori Knockout.

Although several Knockout tournaments take place around the country throughout the year, the NSW Koori Knockout is marked as the largest event and has been happening ever since it was founded in 1971 - it was cancelled for two years in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Usually taking place on the same weekend as the NRL Grand Final, the Koori Knockout showcases the most talented Indigenous rugby league players across different age levels and is a gathering for Indigenous communities to celebrate their culture and heritage.

With the best Indigenous footballers competing against one another, Taaffe has urged NRL clubs to scout the talent at the carnival as it could lead them to signing the next rugby league superstar.

"I think the Koori Knockout is a great display of talent of the Indigenous community," the utility back said.

"It's starting to get bigger and NRL clubs know how good it is but it's just a matter of getting more clubs out there and to notice these young kids and giving them an opportunity where they can come down and trial.

"They can all play. It's just a matter of time until one of them gets an opportunity and puts their head down and works hard. The sky's the limit."