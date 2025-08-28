The Newcastle Knights have reportedly identified a list of up to six coaches who could take over in 2026 from Adam O'Brien, but won't be in a rush to determine his successor.

O'Brien was officially sacked by the Knights on Thursday morning, ending months of speculation over his future.

The head coach himself realised his time was up after an awful season, which had the Hunter-based outfit holding the NRL's worst attack, and sitting in the bottom two on the ladder with just a fortnight to go.

News Corp is reporting that the Knights have identified a shortlist that includes Justin Holbrook, Matt King, John Morris, and Dean Young.

All four are current assistant coaches in the NRL, while Newcastle's own assistants Blake Green and Brian McDermott could also be in contention.

Holbrook is reportedly the front-runner, and the Sydney Roosters, where he currently works, would be willing to let him go.

Morris has previous coaching experience and is a former Knights player, while King has been involved in the New South Wales Blues' set-up, as well as at club level, and is highly regarded.

Young has long been touted as one of the next head coaches in the sport, having earned praise from Wayne Bennett during his playing days.

Since then, he has worked for the St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys, where he has also earned praise from Shane Flanagan and Todd Payten.

At the Knights, Green is seen as the most likely in-house successor, although he has been the attack coach this year for a side misfiring.

O'Brien's sacking ensured he was the second coach let go this week, with the Gold Coast Titans also electing to move on from Des Hasler, with Josh Hannay already confirmed as his successor for 2026.

The move will also increase the pressure valve on Todd Payten at the North Queensland Cowboys and Anthony Seibold at the Manly Sea Eagles over the coming weeks, and, if they survive, into the opening rounds of 2026.

The Knights will reportedly consult senior players, including Kalyn Ponga, as part of their coaching recruitment process.

It's unclear if they will do the same with Dylan Brown, who joins the club next year from the Parramatta Eels on a decade-long deal.