As the saying goes in rugby league, where there is smoke, there is fire.
A bombshell report surfaced late last week suggesting North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater is no guarantee to be offered a new contract at the club beyond the end of 2027.
On the surface, that seems like an incredibly easy call to make on a player who has been among the best fullbacks in the game in recent times, often single-handedly providing the attacking force for Todd Payten's struggling outfit.
But the Cowboys have struggled, Payten is a man under enormous pressure, and so any potential roster shake ups would potentially make a lot of sense for the Townsville-based outfit.
Drinkwater, who is Sydney-born but has also played in Melbourne, would be unlikely to want to hang around at the Cowboys in 2027 if push came to shove, and he knew his deal wasn't being extended.
The Cowboys would also be looking for salary cap flexibility at a time where they have few contracted players beyond the end of 2026 and could, if they chose too, totally revamp their roster.
It's absolutely conceivable that Scott Drinkwater is about to head into his final season as a Cowboy, but where could he land?
The market for fullbacks is skinny, but that's with good reason. There are few clubs that are desperate for a replacement, with the position one of the most oversubscribed with top tier talent anywhere in the NRL.
Regardless, here are the clubs who could line up for a crack at the Cowboys star, whether it be for 2027 or 2028.
6. St George Illawarra Dragons
Of all the clubs currently in the competition who might stick their hand up and say they need a fullback at some point in the next couple of years, none have a larger need than the St George Illawarra Dragons.
Shane Flanagan's side have Clint Gutherson at the back right now, but there is little in the way of depth in the position.
Gutherson is not going to be able to spend all that much longer playing at the back, and simply put, the Dragons must be in the market for every suitable replacement that comes off contract in the coming years.
Whether that be Drinkwater, William Kennedy or someone else, they need a long-term option who can spark an attack that has been, at times, lifeless.
Newcastle – No money
Dragons – No need (in the timeframe we are talking about)
Roosters – No need (in the timeframe we are talking about)
Melbourne – maybe, but they’ve got SuaFalogo pencilled in and Nick Meaney who could do the job.
Perth – makes sense. They have the need and the money.
Warriors aren’t as desperate as Perth, but they will need a new F/B sooner rather than later.