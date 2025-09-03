Reuben Garrick has fast become one of the best outside backs in the competition.

He has all the tools as well. Height, pace, agility. He also has goal-kicking, and is one of the best in the game at it.

He has 89 tries in 157 games to go with almost 500 goals and can play at either centre or wing with equal ability.

It's little wonder, then, that the Manly Sea Eagles are keen on retaining his services beyond the end of 2026, when his contract expires.

But it's also little wonder that Garrick is going to cost a pretty penny on his next deal, which, if it's a long-term one, could well be his last. He will be 29 going on 30 by the time that contract starts in 2027.

So when reports broke recently that Garrick is likely to test the open market from November 1, it didn't come as any great surprise.

But which clubs would genuinely want to enter the mix for him if he were to make the call and leave the Sea Eagles, where he has played all 157 of his first-grade games since leaving the Dragons' pathways and debuting on the Northern Beaches in 2019?

The list is extensive, but here are the top candidates, in no particular order.