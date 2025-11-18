We may be deep into an off-season that feels as though it will never end, but rugby league never sleeps.
North Queensland Cowboys fans, having just endured a horror 2025 season, have been dealt a huge blow in the past 24 hours.
QLD, Kangaroos and Samoan star Murray Taulagi's time at the club looks as though it is set to end at the completion of the 2026 season.
Reports indicate the player and club look set for a split as the Cowboys look to use his salary elsewhere.
I doubt he'll be without a club for very long. In fact compiling this list was one of the easiest I've ever seen.
Here are six potential landing spots for Murray Taulagi:
1. Parramatta Eels
Zac Lomax's departure from the Eels means Parramatta are suddenly armed with a "war chest" and have a spot on the wing to fill.
A 26 year-old representative regular winger in the prime of his career? Sounds like a literal perfect replacement!
Taulagi has 108 NRL games to his name as well as six Origins, two test caps for the Kangaroos and five for Samoa.
I'd argue he'll come cheaper than the departing Lomax, and won't bring the constant distractions that the centre-turned winger turned centre turned winger did.
Full disclosure, I don't find the timing of news the Cowboys and Taulagi are set for a split to be entirely a coincidence.
It's tough to replace a NSW Origin winger of Lomax's quality but a QLD Origin winger of Taulagi's quality will certainly go a long way.