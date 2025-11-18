We may be deep into an off-season that feels as though it will never end, but rugby league never sleeps.

North Queensland Cowboys fans, having just endured a horror 2025 season, have been dealt a huge blow in the past 24 hours.

QLD, Kangaroos and Samoan star Murray Taulagi's time at the club looks as though it is set to end at the completion of the 2026 season.

Reports indicate the player and club look set for a split as the Cowboys look to use his salary elsewhere.

I doubt he'll be without a club for very long. In fact compiling this list was one of the easiest I've ever seen.

Here are six potential landing spots for Murray Taulagi: