It is becoming clear that Canterbury Bulldogs forward Josh Curran will not be at the club beyond the end of his current contract.

The forward, who was one an outsider for the State of Origin selection discussion during his time at the New Zealand Warriors, can play in the middle or on the edge, and moved to Belmore ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Now with 106 NRL games under his belt, his role actively seemed to go backwards at Belmore during 2026, and with a host of young forwards both in the middle and on the edge pushing through the system, there is a good chance the club simply won't have the capacity or need to extend his contract.

The four-time Indigenous All Star is talented and experienced though, so will likely have no shortage of suitors on the open market should he look that way for 2027.

Here are the most likely landing spots for the forward.