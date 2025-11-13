The Cronulla Sharks will be one of the more intriguing clubs to follow off the field over the next 12 months as they make a number of big decisions regarding players coming off-contract.

The Sharks have been successful enough in recent seasons, but maybe not to the level they would have expected under Craig Fitzgibbon.

The common rhetoric prior to the arrival of Addin Fonua-Blake was that the side was one big-name prop away from a premiership, but that was proven throughout 2025 to be off the mark.

Now, it might be time to consider which way they go with their roster for 2027 and beyond, and potentially, letting a handful of players walk.

On one foot, the squad needs refresh, but on the other, salary cap is about to clamp down hard on the black, white and blue.

With November 1 now having come and gone, it's clear one of the players who will be negotiating their future likely with rival clubs is Jesse Ramien.

Today, we take a look at the clubs who could well wind up having a crack at his signature for 2027 and beyond.