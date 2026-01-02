The free agency window for 2027 is well underway, and one of the players who should be attracting plenty of interest ahead of a contract upgrade is South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Jamie Humphreys.

The halfback, who can also line up at hooker, but made it clear during the most recent season that the number seven is his role moving forward, is off-contract with the Rabbitohs at the end of 2026.

Just 23 years of age, Humphreys joined South Sydney ahead of 2025 from the Manly Sea Eagles with frankly few expectations, but an excellent pre-season saw him win the number seven jumper, and it became clear as the campaign went on that he was their first-choice halfback.

Humphreys has always had the talent to become an NRL-level talent, and that is a view which is shared among scouts and fans on the Northern Beaches. They, of course, would have watched on with disappointment as he did it for another club.

Only injuries stopped Humphreys from having a properly fantastic season, with the Rabbitohs slumping well down the ladder in what was an injury crisis for much of the campaign.

Wayne Bennett and his recruitment staff will undoubtedly be keen to retain Humphreys, but his current deal with the Maroubra-based outfit is believed to only be worth about $150,000 per season.

That won't be nearly enough to keep him around, but there are also no prizes for guessing the state of the Rabbitohs' salary cap given other big-money deals for Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray and others around the club.

If Humphreys does take his exit from South Sydney at the end of 2026, here are the clubs who could make a play for him.