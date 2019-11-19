Six NRL clubs remain in the hunt for rising Titan Jai Arrow, and his model girlfriend could hold the key to him becoming a Rabbitoh.
Taylah Cannon, who was last year’s Miss World Australia, has reportedly told friends she would like to move to Sydney to help her career.
Her management Vivien’s Models have previously encouraged their clients to move to the Harbour City to “get to the next level”.
“We recommend to all our models up here to move to our Vivien’s Sydney branch if they want to get to the next level of their modelling career. Sydney would be great for Taylah,” Vivien’s Queensland manager Georgia Barclay said to the Sydney Morning Herald.
Arrow said his decision will factor in what’s best for he and Cannon.
“I’ve definitely spoken to Taylah about it and she’s open to it and knows there are better opportunities for her down in Sydney,’’ Arrow told the Sydney Morning Herald.
“I have to take that into consideration. We’re partners and we consider ourselves a team. We’ll do what’s best for us.”
Cannon’s desire to move to Sydney combined with the departures of Greg Inglis, John Sutton and the Burgess brothers could make the Bunnies the perfect landing spot, who are armed with a war chest.
The Titans have reportedly tabled the 24-year old a four-year deal worth $3 million, which may be less than what the rival clubs are offering.
The other clubs believed to be in the hunt are the Canterbury Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Cronulla Sharks.
Stay with the Titans….he is overrated
I’d prefer Frizzle at Souths than Arrow
I hope soufths sign him, an overrated dud that fits the rabbit mould perfectly. Lightweight forward that is far from a pack leader. Just an ordinary Sutton type dud.
Bwahahahahahaha
Oh sure 6 clubs are interested as were a few dozen clubs a few months ago! LOL. He is an overrated player and will definitely not get more than $600K with good profile clubs such as Storm, Roosters, etc.
If he gets signed for 850, then jake was an absolute steal at 900k
I’m surprised by the comments above (the general consensus).
I rate him, and think the Titans have the number about right for their situation ($750k p.a), but that would/should be about the top end at this stage, and they obviously need to pay “top end”.
His defence is solid, albeit he’s not the “busiest” defender on the field, but he’s been one of the best attacking forwards this year.
I don’t put too much weight in stats, but I did check his prior to making this post, in fear that I was missing something given the comments above, and they seem to confirm my initial thoughts.
Arrow to Souths.
Done.
