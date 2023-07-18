Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo has failed in his bid to have a careless high tackle downgraded at the NRL judiciary.

The Fijian representative pled guilty to the tackle, but went to the judiciary seaking a downgrade after being sent to the sin bin during the Eels narrow one-point victory over the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday evening.

A downgrade would have left Sivo with a fine instead of a suspension.

The tackle was deemed to have made direct, forceful contact with the jaw of Titans' winger Jojo Fifita. Despite being missed immediately, play was stopped at the next stoppage so Sivo could be sent to the sin bin.

In what is horrific news for the Eels, his suspension is increased from the three matches he would have received with an early guilty plea to four - the same length of time Reagan Campbell-Gillard will spend on the sideline after he was pinged for dropping his knees into the back of Chris Randall.

He took the early guilty plea to a Grade 3 dangerous contact charge.

Sivo and Campbell-Gillard will both miss games against the North Queensland Cowboys, Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos before being able to return against the Sydney Roosters in Round 25.

The duo will only play two games - against the Roosters and Penrith Panthers in Round 26 - before a possible run into the finals, with the Eels having a final round bye.

The Eels will need to find ways to win without the duo though - the club currently sit in the logjam of teams in the middle of the table and are no guarantee to feature in September action.