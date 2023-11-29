Sitili Tupouniua has made a decision on his future, deciding to remain at the Sydney Roosters until at least the end of the 2027 season.

It was tipped that, despite missing a chunk of 2023 and the back end of 2022 prior to that with an ACL injury, there could have been a queue of clubs chasing the powerful edge forward's services from the start of 2024 once the November 1 deadline passed without a new contract being signed at Bondi.

However, despite this Tupouniua has decided to remain in Bondi for the long term, signing a three-year contract extension.

“This Club has become a second family to me so I'm really happy to continue my journey with the Roosters,” said Tupouniua.

“I'm committed to giving my all for this Club and I'm excited to contribute to the team's success in the coming years,” he added.

The 26-year-old back-rower debuted for the club back in 2018 and has since gone on to play 85 first-grade games for the Roosters.

However, the Tongan international (with three Tests to his name) only managed eight games last season after his season was cut short due to a neck injury. This occurred after he returned from an ACL injury in Round 8.

Tupouniua is a proud product of the Sydney Roosters Pathway Program and his time at the club saw him win the 2014 SG Ball Cup.

He was also a member of the 2016 Under-20s premiership win that included the likes of 2022 Golden Boot winner Joseph Many and recently re-signed forward Nat Butcher.

“Sitili is a genuinely good person and I've loved watching his development over the years,” said coach Trent Robinson.

“His dedication and commitment to improvement make him a key component of our future plans so it's exciting that he will continue to be a part of the Roosters family,” he added.