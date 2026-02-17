Cronulla Sharks forward Siosifa Talaki has confirmed 2026 will likely be his last year with the club, as the Perth Bears close on his signature.

Talakai, who can play second-row, centre, or in the middle third of the park, is an Origin-experienced player and would add plenty of power to the Bears, who have currently signed 13 players for their inaugural season in 2027.

That group is led by Nick Meaney, Tyran Wishart, Toby Sexton, Josh Curran and Liam Henry, but Talakai would be among their best signings to date.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, the utility had a number of reasons for considering his Sharks exit, with salary cap, family and a three-year offer on the table from the Bears the key drivers.

He said he was hoping to have made a decision by the end of the week.

“It's something my partner and I have been talking about, and we know it's a great opportunity – why wouldn't you want to go over there and be a founding member as well,” Talakai told the publication.

“It's going to be hard to get a deal done here at Cronulla. If I had the opportunity to stay, I would, but it's not about me any more. It's about what's best for me, my partner and my family.

“I don't want to stand in the way of any players coming through. I'm definitely entertaining the Perth deal.”

It's understood Perth coach Mal Meninga has told Talakai he would predominantly be used as a middle forward if he does land in the west.

The Sharks have a host of forwards in their ranks, both in the middle and on the edge, while salary cap pressures are also likely to see William Kennedy depart the club at the end of the season.

Their big money deals for Nicho Hynes and Addin Fonua-Blake, as well as a number of contract extensions and upgrades in the last 18 months, have pushed the club hard on salary cap, and it has been suggested 2026 could be the final year of their premiership window for the time being.

It's something lock forward Cameron McInnes acknowledged recently, with the veteran, who will return in approximately Round 6 from an ACL injury, being among the players touted for an exit at the end of the year.