The Loose Carry Podcast is back after Round 8, and the team have plenty to chat about after a controversial weekend of action filled with key results.

The weekend of on-field action was dominated by chatter off it around sin bins, and it's no surprise there are strong opinions from our panelists, with host Phoenix Trinidad joined by analyst Darren Parkin, rugby league coach Lee Addison, and Retro Rugba Leeg.

While sin bin chat is woven throughout the show, the panel also discuss plenty of the on-field action from the weekend.

Reece Walsh's departure and whether it has actually helped the Broncos, the Roosters' Anzac Day demolition of the Dragons, Latrell Mitchell being back in the headlines and Manly's win over Penrith as well as Nathan Cleary's worrying form, all feature.

Des Hasler's future is also under the microscope with the Titans losing again, while the panel also discuss just how far the Raiders can go in 2025.

Josh Addo-Carr's future after revelations Parramatta have just six weeks to pick up a club option also gets a mention, before attention turns to Magic Round.

The Loose Carry Podcast is available on Zero Tackle's Youtube Channel, as well as our other show The Knock On with Dan and Terry each week.