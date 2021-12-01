Brandon Smith reportedly gave verbal guarantees that he was set to sign with the Dolphins before performing a dramatic backflip to sign with the Sydney Roosters.

That is the shock revelation which has been revealed on Triple M Radio by Ben Dobbin.

It's understood that the assurances given by Smith to the Dolphins' hierarchy meant they backed out of their chase for Eels' hooker Reed Mahoney, who has now reportedly linked up with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal.

The contract for Mahoney hasn't been confirmed by the club yet, and nor has Smith's proposed switch to Bondi Junction, however, both deals seem as good as done for two of the NRL's top hookers.

That is a major problem for the Dolphins, and given there was mounting speculation Mahoney wanted to return to Queensland for his next deal, the switch to the Bulldogs will only anger the Dolphins.

“He (Smith) had given verbal guarantees that he was going to commit to the Dolphins and do a deal there," Dobbin said.

“The Dolphins dropped off Reed Mahoney for the simple reason that they believed that they were going to Brandon Smith”.

It has been a disastrous start to the negotiation period for the Dolphins, who have seen key targets either re-sign or swap clubs, but ultimately, snub the NRL's newest franchise.

They have made just a single signing early in December, being Felise Kaufusi, who will join as the club's inaugural player from November 1 next year.