Sydney Roosters edge forward Angus Crichton is reportedly being hunted by rugby union ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Roosters are yet to re-sign Crichton beyond the next of next year. The State of Origin representative was only able to re-sign for a single year at Bondi earlier this season, with the Roosters' salary cap squeezing them.

They had reportedly told Crichton they would return to the negotiating table to sort out a long-term extension for 2023 and beyond however.

It is now being reported they may need to act swiftly, with Wide World of Sports' The Mole reporting Crichton is being hunted by the Australian Rugby Union.

It's understood that Crichton is a target as they target a forward, having played the code during his school and junior career.

Crichton has all the tools to succeed in either footy code, and the Roosters may need to pull out the cheque book to keep the mega star, with other NRL clubs also set to be interested once they are allowed to negotiate with him from November 1 under the terms of his current agreement.

The 25-year-old played for the New South Wales Schools First XV and Australian Schoolboys during his rugby union days before switching back to rugby league and the Sydney Roosters in 2014.

Crichton is currently suspended, sitting out three matches after accepting the early guilty plea for a crusher tackle he committed during the Roosters' Round 21 loss to the Penrith Panthers.