Sydney Roosters edge forward Angus Crichton may not play again until the NRL finals after being charged for a crusher tackle in Saturday's loss to the Penrith Panthers.

The crusher tackle came in the 27th minute of the clash on Liam Martin.

While the penalty for a crusher would ordinarily only be two weeks at 200 base points from the NRL judiciary, Crichton's chequered past with the match review committee means he is looking at a far longer stint.

Crichton has had one prior similar offence in the last two years, as well as two non-similar offences in the same time period, meaning he cops a penalty of 100% loading.

On top of that, Crichton has 30 carry-over points, taking his penalty into the three-week range with an early guilty plea.

That could see him return for the Round 25 clash against the Raiders, scheduled to be played on Thursday, September 2. If Crichton decides to fight the penalty and loses however, he will miss four weeks and only be able to return in Week 1 of the finals.

With the Roosters facing a backline injury crisis, they can ill-afford to lose the versatile Crichton for that length of time, with the 25-year-old not only in excellent form, but at a pinch, also able to play in the middle third or in the centres if coach Trent Robinson requires it.

The New South Wales Origin representative is one of a few Roosters players who the club are desperately trying to lock up on new deals ahead of November 1, when they would be able to negotiate with other clubs.

While fellow second-rower Sitili Tupouniua played in the centres last night, it's assumed he would shift back to the second row to cover for the loss of Crichton, with new recruit Dale Copley coming into the side after being demoted to 18th man last night.