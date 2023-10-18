The annual Charity Shield match is set for a significant change next year, with the pre-season match headed to Sydney for the first time in seven years.

The match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons will reportedly move from Mudgee to either WIN Jubilee Stadium at Kogarah or WIN Stadium at Wollongong, according to News Corp.

The two venues are the home stadiums of the Dragons, and the event will likely take place on Saturday, February 17.

A return to WIN Stadium means it would be the first time the match has been played at the stadium in ten years, while if the game is played at WIN Jubilee Stadium, it will be the first time in the 41-year history of the Charity Shield.

It is understood that one of the major reasons for the venue change is the 2024 NRL season launch in Las Vegas. This is due to the Rabbitohs planning to take a 15-hour flight to the United States on February 18 - less than 24 hours after the match against the Dragons.

Incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has made no secret that he wants to play more games in the St George area and wants the players and club to embrace the area.

Both teams will be looking to send a message during the match to their loyal fans after they are both coming off different but disappointing seasons in 2023.

The Dragons finished second-last while the Rabbitohs missed out on reaching the NRL finals after sitting on top of the ladder at one point in the season.

“It's a by-product of what will be an historic moment for the game,” News Corp journalist David Riccio said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“Vegas is going to condense the pre-season quite tightly because of the need for South Sydney and the other three clubs to leave for the US and acclimatise.

“The Charity Shield is always that last hit-out before the season starts."