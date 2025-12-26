Keaon Koloamatangi is one of the hottest names on the transfer market, but if things work in his favour, he won't be on it for much longer.

The St George Illawarra Dragons have emerged as the clear favourite in the race for Koloamatangi, with growing belief across the game that his future may lie away from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Multiple sources have indicated to Zero Tackle that the Dragons have been in advanced talks with Koloamatangi's management, with negotiations believed to have progressed in recent days amid movement in the forward market.

Despite strong interest from both the Rabbitohs and the Parramatta Eels, it's understood that Koloamatangi's next contract is likely to be with the Dragons on a multi-year deal.

While no official confirmation has been made, the strength of the mail suggests the Dragons are positioning themselves aggressively as they look to reshape their middle rotation in the coming seasons.

It's believed it will be a four-year deal for the forward to join the Red V.

Any potential move would represent a significant recruitment win for the Dragons, who have prioritised adding size, aggression and reliability to their forward pack as part of their long-term planning.

The Dragons, who chased a number of forwards for 2026 but could only land the services of Josh Kerr, have also been in the market for Gold Coast Titans star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui for 2027.

South Sydney are keen on retaining Koloamatangi after his form saw him crack a spot in the Kangaroos side in 2025.

An official announcement is expected to be made in the coming weeks.