New Zealand Warriors star Shaun Johnson has responded to trolls on social media after his form has been criticised over the past few weeks.

In a social media post on Instagram, Johnson highlighted specific comments from people and took aim at trolls telling him to "retire" and calling him "Shaun short ball Johnson".

A regular target of abuse, the superstar halfback's response comes after the Warriors confirmed he will be out for at least four weeks due to an Achilles injury.

"Just like you I see the comments and damn some of you are savage ha," Johnson wrote in a social media post on Instagram.

"If you're one of those who find comfort in slamming others online, I hope everything is ok.

"Your words don't carry weight this time around, but they could for the next person you choose to spew your negativity on. Think before you type.

"On the other hand, to those who have checked in or sent a message I appreciate you. Perspective is key, I'm at a stage where 80min doesn't define me like it once did. Still get to live a pretty cool life with the best people in it.

"Short ball Johnson wont be on the field for abit. I'm frustrated but will be doing everything to get back to the level I know I can."

Several NRL players and sporting stars, including Quade Cooper, Jackson Hastings, Jahrome Hughes, Chad Townsend, Kennedy Cherrington, AJ Brimson, Daine Laurie, Manu Vatuvei, and many more, offered words of support for Johnson in the comment section of the post.