Belinda Sharpe has been confirmed as the on-field referee for Game 1 of the 2025 Women's State of Origin series.

She will be backed up by Adam Gee, who has been appointed to the bunker for the evening.

It means Kasey Badger, the other leading female referee on the NRL's panel, and a regular in the bunker for regular season men's games, will not feature in the series opener despite being involved in all three games last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Badger was on-field in Game 1 of last year's series, and then in the bunker for Game 2 and 3.

Sharpe replaced Badger on field in Games 2 and 3 last year, and will now officiate her third straight women's Origin contest between the two states.

It will be a busy weekend for both officials, who then have commitments throughout the men's magic round.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the NRL's leading touch judges in Daniel Luttringer and Kieren Irons have been appointed to run the sidelines for the series opener.

The match, to be played at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium the night before Magic Round in the men's competition gets underway, will see the Maroons look to pick up where they left off last year after winning Games 2 and 3 in Newcastle and Sydney.

That came after they lost the opener 22 points to 12 against the Blues.

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm (AEDT) on Thursday evening.

Women's State of Origin Game 1 match official appointments

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Touch judges: Daniel Luttringer and Kieren Irons

Bunker official: Adam Gee