What a week of rugby league!

State of Origin Two set all sorts of records, while Round 16 produced a plethora of brilliant highlights.

My heart goes out to anyone who is currently in a paid tipping competition. The amount of upsets this year has to be at an all time high level.

Those upsets, as well as some major results between similarly rated sides sees mass changes on both the NRL ladder and here in our weekly Power Rankings.

Where did your team land after a fantastic Round 16?:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

The Raiders returned from their first bye of the season and got in the win over the Tigers. It was a little more difficult than they would have expected but they managed to get the points.

Their first half was almost impeccable. Leading 16-0 a the break, this had 40-6 written all over it. They did have to fight hard in the end but their big man just got the job done.

A second Friday night away trip, this time to Newcastle, awaits. They'll take any type of win to keep the momentum going.

2. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (2)

The Dogs sat back post Origin and watched the round of footy via the Bye.

Thursday night they Dogs play the red hot Panthers in what shapes as a genuine Finals preview. Can't wait.

3. Melbourne Storm (4)

The Storm started Saturday evening in a way that had me sure they were about to have us looking at the record books.

Ultimately a Ryan Papenhuyzen field goal in Golden Point was the difference, but the Storm just keep on rolling. I get the feeling they're about to hit top form post Origin.

The Sharks are in town this weekend. Melbourne will be licking their lips considering what is going on in the Shire.

4. New Zealand Warriors (3)

The Warriors loss to the Panthers on Saturday afternoon wouldn't be such a big deal if not for the fact Penrith were missing all of their many Origin stars.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad chimed in with his usual 200+ run metres. Unfortunately, the Warriors just lacked that creative spark when it counted most.

A tough trip to Brisbane awaits a team that can send a real message this weekend. I'm very much looking forward to this one.

5. Brisbane Broncos (9)

Brisbane ran down a huge deficit in the second half to beat the Sharks.

The second half comeback came on the back of Reece Walsh brilliance, Adam Reynolds controlling the game and two middle forwards who bashed the Sharks into submission.

A home game against the Warriors this weekend will show what each team is really made of!

6. Penrith Panthers (8)

The Panthers sent an Origin-depleted squad to the Warriors, bounced their hosts and returned home with the competition points. Also, with a big message sent.

Scott Sorensen crossed for a double, Thomas Jenkins continued his brilliant try scoring run and Blaize Talagai continues to look the goods in the halves.

The mother of all NRL regular season games kicks off Thursday night as the red hot Panthers host the even hotter Bulldogs. Phwoar!

7. Sydney Roosters (10)

The Roosters are absolutely flying right now. They tore the Cowboys to shreds

Mark Nawaqanitawase may be the most entertaining player in the competition right now. Connor Watson showed why he deserves an Origin spot, if used correctly. James Tedesco should probably return to Origin based on form.

A bye this weekend will see the Roosters rested and ready to launch a genuine crack at the Finals. It suddenly looks a lot closer than it did a few weeks ago.

8. The Dolphins (6)

The Dolphins entered their Perth clash with the Knights in red hot form and as huge favourites to beat Newcastle.

Unfortunately they failed to capture a win that looked all but assured. It's hardly going to end their season but it absolutely stopped their incredible run of wins.

A Saturday night home game against the Bunnies should present them a shot at quickly returning to winning ways.