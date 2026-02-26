The Cronulla Sharks are bracing for a significant reshuffle, with 16 players currently unsigned beyond 2026 and big exits looming.

“It's going to be inevitable, we won't be able to keep everyone,” Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta shared at Cronulla's season launch this week.

“It just won't work. And I think as a message for the younger boys coming through, they need to know that they're going to have their chance as well.”

The club's current roster is anchored by a handful of long-term contracts.

Blayke Brailey is signed until 2030, while Nicho Hynes and Kayal Iro have deals through 2029. Braydon Trindall, Ronald Mulitalo, and Adin Fonua-Blake are secured until 2028, and head coach Craig Fitzgibbons' contract extends until 2027.

However, a wave of key players will see their contracts expire in 2026, representing a combined total of 1,042 NRL games.

The list includes Cameron McInnes, Will Kennedy, Jesse Ramien, Sione Katoa, Siosifa Talakai, Toby Rudolf, and Braden Hamlin-Uele, among others.

Mezzatesta highlighted the challenge of retaining older players while bringing through emerging talent.

“So it is probably time that we start looking at who's coming through the ranks.

“But our intent would be we'll try and get as many [contract extensions] done as possible … for some of these guys that are at the end of their career when they've still got maybe a contract worth two or three years, it's going to be hard to compete just on the money terms alone, let alone wanting us to keep everyone.

“But I think we're realists as well. We're not going to be able to fit everyone in the roster.”

Among those under particular pressure is fullback Will Kennedy, who struggled with form towards the end of last season.

Kennedy faces competition from rookie fullback Liam Ison, whose contract runs through to 2027.

The Sharks are seemingly keen to lock in the promising youngster as a cornerstone for the future.

Contract and club change whispers have also begun to circulate amongst the group of off-contract players.

Talakai is reportedly weighing a proposed three-year deal with the Perth Bears starting in 2027, while Ramien has attracted interest from the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys.

Both Rudolf and McInnes have also shared their interest in joining the PNG Chiefs as franchise players from 2028.

“It's going to be unfortunate if we can't make it work mathematically,” Mezzatesta said.

“Every player, their number one priority would be to stay with the club. But it's going to be unfortunate if we can't make it work mathematically.”

The Sharks' list of players off contract reduces significantly by 2027, with Briton Nikora, Liam Ison, Oregon Kaufusi, Teig Wilton, and Michael Gabreal among those remaining.

For the club, the coming seasons will be a delicate balancing act between honouring veteran commitments and investing in the next generation of talent.

“I think honesty and transparency are really important at this stage, and in particular for them at this point in their career,” Mezzatesta told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Toby Rudolf has been very vocal about getting out there to suggest he wants to look for a [rival offer] ... but clearly, before he's done that, he's had a conversation with us as well.

“And I think you'll find there'll be a couple of other conversations along similar sort of lines.

“If there is something out there for you which is going to give you tenure and a lot more money, then we're certainly not going to stand in your way.”

With a mix of veteran exits looming and emerging talent ready to step up, the Sharks are entering a period of transition that could redefine the club's roster for years to come.