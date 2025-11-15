The Cronulla Sharks have begun preparations as they look towards their immediate future without star winger Ronaldo Mulitalo.\nAccording to the Daily Telegraph, they've started the process of applying to the NRL for salary cap relief following the devastating torn ACL Mulitalo suffered while representing New Zealand against Samoa during the Pacific Championships last month.\nHe has since undergone surgery, and the injury is expected to sideline the prolific try-scorer for at least nine to eleven months, ruling him out for most of the 2026 NRL season.\n\n\n[caption id="attachment_226600" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 17: Ronaldo Mulitalo of the Sharks reacts at full-time during the round eleven NRL match between Sharks and Storm at Sharks Stadium, on May 17, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\nUnder the NRL's salary cap rules, clubs are permitted to apply for dispensation when a player sustains a major injury while playing representative football.\nIf approved, it's estimated that the Sharks could receive between $250,000 and $300,000 in additional cap space to help bolster their top-30 roster ahead of next season.\nIn the short term, Sione Katoa and promising local junior Sam Stonestreet are expected to take over on the flanks when the Sharks open their 2026 campaign against the Gold Coast Titans on March 7.\nMawene Hiroti, who can play both centre and wing, is another option for coach Craig Fitzgibbon, while highly-rated rookie Michael Gabrael, primarily a centre, could also be called upon to make his NRL debut on the wing.