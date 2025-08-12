The Cronulla Sharks have been handed a disastrous blow to their 2025 campaign as they gear up for a finals push.

According to David Riccio of The Daily Telegraph, star centre Jesse Ramien is set to miss the rest of the regular season, after suffering a nasty thumb injury.

Ramien suffered the injury in their loss against the St George Illawarra Dragons and is now set to face an extended stint on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old will be out for the next four to six weeks, effectively ruling him out until the finals should the Sharks make it.

Mawene Hiroti is expected to come in to replace Ramien after impressing in NSW Cup in recent weeks.