The Cronulla Sharks have been handed a disastrous blow to their 2025 campaign as they gear up for a finals push.
According to David Riccio of The Daily Telegraph, star centre Jesse Ramien is set to miss the rest of the regular season, after suffering a nasty thumb injury.
Ramien suffered the injury in their loss against the St George Illawarra Dragons and is now set to face an extended stint on the sidelines.
The 28-year-old will be out for the next four to six weeks, effectively ruling him out until the finals should the Sharks make it.
Mawene Hiroti is expected to come in to replace Ramien after impressing in NSW Cup in recent weeks.
Hiroti available. Vaelia too – and he is a better long-term prospect. So is Gabrael.
However coach Flanagan is frightened to give youngsters a go unless there is _no-one_ else available who has already played first grade (no matter how indifferently).
I’ve just seen the team sheet for this week. Hiroti and Talaki as centres. Sifa is not as much chop as a centre these days since he has bulked up to play in the forwards.
Not a criticism – just a statement that big guys are not as athletic as lighter guys.
Vaelia would be a better choice than either of this week’s two picks for centre.