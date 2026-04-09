The Sharks will be without their centre Jesse Ramien for a month after scans confirmed a grade 2 MCL injury after the team's Easter Sunday win against the Warriors.

The club have confirmed his injury and provided an update on other players.

"Ramien injured his knee in the second half of the Easter Sunday victory over the Warriors, limping off the Ocean Protect Stadium field in the 59th minute," they posted in a media release.

"Mawene Hiroti will replace him in Saturday's clash with the Roosters in Perth.

"Young outside back Michael Gabrael is also set to spend time with the rehab group after suffering a similar knee issue playing for the Newtown Jets last week.

"Gabrael is awaiting test results to determine his return-to-play timeframe.

"Front-rower Braden Uele is another on the injury list, ruled out of action this weekend after sustaining a concussion while playing in the NSW Cup."

The Sharks will play the Roosters in Perth this Saturday to close out a double header at Optus Stadium. The fixture is expected to build momentum for the newest Bears franchise entering the competition in 2027.