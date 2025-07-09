The Cronulla Sharks have announced their latest signing, welcoming dynamic Newcastle Knights utility Riley Jones to their ranks, effective immediately.

Having played just one NRL game, Jones makes the move to the Shire in hopes of locking down a regular first-grade spot on Craig Fitzgibbon's side.

Starting his career as a five-eighth and a hooker, the Gosford native has also spent time as at fullback, wing, and centre for the Knights' NSW Cup squad.

The 23-year-old spoke on his excitement at joining the 2016 premiers, with hopes of adding to his first-grade experience under coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

"I'm really grateful to Fitzy for putting belief in me and moving me over here," Jones said.

"It's been a big change. It's all happened pretty quickly, but I'm settling in really well."

His versatility is also sure to be an asset, with the young gun happy to fill in wherever needed.

"I don't have one position that I'm stuck in, so I'm just excited to learn under Fitzy. I've heard great things. When I met with him, I was very, very impressed," he said.

Sharks General Manager of Football Darren Mooney was ecstatic about Jones' arrival.

"Riley is a talented player who has shown an ability to excel in multiple roles," Mooney proclaimed.

"He adds valuable coverage to our NRL squad and is a seasoned performer at the senior level, with 41 NSW Cup matches under his belt so far.

"We're excited to have Riley on board for at least the next year and a half."

Jones has been named on the bench for Cronulla's NSW Cup partner club, the Newtown Jets, where he will face the Sea Eagles at Henson Park on Saturday afternoon.