The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed a new naming rights partner for their home ground in the Shire, with the venue now set to be called Ocean Protect Stadium.

The Sharks didn't have a naming rights sponsor on their Cronulla venue last season, simply calling it Sharks Stadium for NRL matches.

That came with development work continuing in the precinct, reducing the capacity of the venue for yet another year. That will continue into 2026.

The company, which has existed for more than two decades, is described as a solutions-driven organisation dedicated to stopping stormwater pollution from entering Australia's oceans and waterways.

The partnership between the business and the Sharks will run for the next three years, ensuring the venue retains its new name until at least the end of 2028.

"It's a significant day as we join forces with Ocean Protect, emphasising our commitment to collaborating with impactful and innovative organisations," Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said in a statement announcing the news.

"Our stadium is surrounded by iconic waterways, so we feel strongly about Ocean Protect's incredible work to ensure our beaches, bays and rivers are kept clean for all to enjoy."

Ocean Protect CEO Michael Wicks revealed he has been a lifelong Sharks fan.

"This is a full-circle moment for me and for Ocean Protect. I've been a lifelong Sharks supporter, growing up in the Sutherland Shire and playing in the junior rugby league for years, including some games at Ocean Protect Stadium," he said.

"The company started here in the Shire 23 years ago, and to have our name on the stadium now feels surreal,'' he remarked.

"This is a significant and meaningful milestone in Ocean Protect's journey, bringing our love for healthy waterways together with the spirit of sport,'' said Harout Tcherkezian, Director and General Manager (NSW & ACT) of Ocean Protect.

"I'm proud of our mission and even prouder to share it with the Sharks, whose passion and energy match our own."

The newly-named venue will host its first game in Round 1 of the 2026 NRL season against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday, March 7.