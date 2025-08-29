The Cronulla Sharks' backline is positively stacked.

It would take an unreal talent to shake up the back five they've got now, but that's exactly what the club has with a fiery young star coming through the ranks.

Highly-touted centre Michael Gabrael has earned himself a fresh contract extension with the Shire-based club, extending his stay with the Sharks until at least the end of 2027.

The rampaging attacking centre has impressed scouts coming through both the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury Bulldogs junior pathways, and has now found a home in Cronulla.

Sharks Head of Football Darren Mooney shared his excitement around the re-signing, and believes Gabrael is in the right hands to develop further in the Shire.

"Michael has benefitted from two years now training with the NRL squad and we are really happy with how he is progressing," Mooney said.

He touched on Gabrael's seamless transition from Jersey Flegg to NSW Cup, commending the 20-year-old for his impressive form.

"Despite still being eligible to play Jersey Flegg he has been one of the Jets' most consistent players in his first season in the NSW Cup this year and there is still plenty of upside to Michael's game going forward," Mooney added.

Gabrael shared in Mooney's excitement, admitting he has loved every minute of being a Shark.

"I'm loving my time at the Sharks," Gabrael revealed.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I've been given and I'm looking forward to learning from the senior boys and to contributing to the team's success."

Gabrael will be hoping to earn an NRL call-up in the next couple seasons, where it's expected that he will thrive.