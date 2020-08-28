The Cronulla Sharks have locked away two of their brightest youngsters in prop Franklin Pele and outside back Jensen Taumoepeau until 2022.

The pair are currently training with the Sharks’ squad and have been rewarded for their development, with the club signing them both two-year contract extensions.

Cronulla coach John Morris has been impressed with their development this year under the tough circumstances and was confident that both had the potential to become quality NRL players down the line.

“They are two exciting young prospects who have size, athleticism and importantly are good characters and very coachable,” he said on the Sharks website.

Both Pele and Taumoepeau have come through the Sharks’ junior pathways, having represented the club in lower grades.

The pair were also introduced to the senior ranks earlier this year for the Sharks’ trial games, with both making strong impressions.

“Frankie did a whole pre-season with us this year, performed well in our two NRL trials, scored a try in one of them and he is a big powerful player who runs hard and seems to be getting bigger by the year,” he said.

“As for Jensen, he has been a real good kid coming through our pathway system, he got a shot at Newtown and handled that step up and is someone with size and the ability to play fullback, centre or wing.”

Pele, who turns 20 in December, was a member of Cronulla’s under 16’s Matthews Cup team in 2016 before he graduated through the grades in the years to follow.

He has also played alongside the likes of Newcastle’s Bradman Best, Brisbane’s Tom Dearden and Wests Tigers’ Tommy Talau in the 2018 Australian Schoolboys team.

Taumoepeau, who turned 20 in June, experienced senior rugby league in 2019, debuting for Newtown in round 21 in the Canterbury Cup, before being added to the Sharks’ training group earlier this year.

The pair will continue to train with the Sharks’ NRL squad this year before undergoing a full NRL pre-season in preparation for the senior debuts for the 2021 season.