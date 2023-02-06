The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed the prized addition of Max Bradbury for the 2023 NRL season.

The youngster will make the move from the Newcastle Knights as part of a player swap that involved Lachlan Miller, whose release to move from the Shire to Hunter was confirmed last week.

The fullback, who struggled for game time at the Sharks, is likely to take up the number one jersey on a permanent basis as Adam O'Brien desperately attempts to turn his club around after a bottom-four finish in 2022.

It had been reported in the lead-up to the release being made official that Miller's release would need a player to come back in the other direction, and it has now been confirmed that Bradbury will be the man.

An under-19s New South Wales representative in 2022, the young forward is rated as one of the best in the game with a big motor and impressive skills both on and off the ball.

He has signed a two-year contract with the club, which will lock him in until the end of 2024, although the club have confirmed he will only be part of the fulltime NRL training group, meaning it's unlikely the contract is Top 30.

Bradbury told The Newcastle Herald that he is looking forward to the new opportunity.

"It's a big opportunity for me to start fresh, learn a different perspective on footy,” Bradbury told the Newcastle Herald.

“A different coach who I know is very defense-oriented, so it will be good to learn under that and improve my game.

"­That's also what pulled me in, being able to learn off some really highly rated middles.

"I'm under a lot of smart heads and am just taking it all in. Dale has sort of taken me under his wing, he's been really good."