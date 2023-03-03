Cronulla Sharks youngster Sam Stonestreet has locked up his future, signing a two-year contract extension with the club.

Stonestreet has been elevated to the club's Top 30 for the 2023 season, with the outside back likely to push for an NRL debut at some point if injury strikes either Sione Katoa or Ronaldo Mulitalo at any point.

While Connor Tracey would also likely be ahead of him, Stonestreet impressed in the NSW Cup last year, scoring 13 tries in 16 games playing as part of a successful Newtown Jets.

At only 20 years of age, he has been earmarked for a big future in the Shire, although both Mulitalo and Katoa are expected to be hanging around for some time yet.

Stonestreet is a local junior though, having played for the Sharks since the Harold Matthews Cup team in the under-16s, before winning the Sharks' junior representative player of the year award as part of the Jersey Flegg side.

Standing at 193 centimetres tall, he brings obvious advantages to any team he plays for, and said in a club statement that he was keen to continue learning under Craig Fitzgibbon.

“I've grown up in the area, always supported the Sharks, and to be here for the next three seasons as a part of the NRL squad is a great opportunity for me,” Stonestreet said.

“I'm learning a lot under Fitzy, the coaching staff and from the senior players and I look forward to further developing my game this year and in the years to come.”

He will play for Newtown against the South Sydney Rabbitohs this Saturday.