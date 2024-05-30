With all the Origin buzz, it's hard to focus on week-to-week NRL.

Unfortunately this week felt like an Origin round. It wasn't but a string of drubbings left fans looking forward to more competitive games moving forward.

With big results come big swings in Power Rankings.

Where did your team land following a lopsided Round 12 of rugby league action?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 3)

The Penrith Panthers sent a message on Saturday evening. They destroyed the table-leading Sharks on their own ground with absolute ease!

Results across the past fortnight have been mixed but make no mistake, Penrith are the best team in the competition. By a long way. So much so that it is scary.

Penrith have an almighty task over the next few weeks as they are ravaged by Origin. Let's face it, though; it doesn't matter.

2. Sydney Roosters (5)

The Roosters bounced back from last week's Magic Round shootout loss with a destructive win over the Raiders in the capital.

James Tedesco was massive and could not have done more despite talks of him losing his Origin jersey. Joseph Manu is potentially the biggest loss to the game since Sonny Bill Williams.

The Roosters have lost many stars to Origin yet still probably host the best starting line-up this weekend. The poor Cowboys.

3. Cronulla Sharks (1)

The Sharks entered the weekend flying and supremely confident that they could topple the Premiers. Instead, they were handed one almighty reality check.

Cronulla were embarrassed by the Panthers on Saturday evening. In front of their own fans, no less. The 42-0 score-line will live long in memories of those in the Shire.

A short turnaround may be the best possible outcome as the Hynes and McInness-less Sharks look to resign last weekend to memory quickly.

4. Melbourne Storm (2)

The Storm dropped their Friday night clash to old sparring buddies the Sea Eagles. It was one of the games of the round but that won't mean much to those in purple.

Jahrome Hughes looked good on return which should provide a huge positive in the Melbourne capital. He will need to carry the side for the next month.

The Storm have the bye this weekend. Considering how many players they have out through both injury and Origin selection, that bye is worth its weight in gold.

5. Brisbane Broncos (4)

Broncos fans will be hugely disappointed by their team's efforts in losing to the Titans on Sunday afternoon. At Suncorp Stadium too.

To score six tries, again at home, yet still be unable to bank two competition points is an absolute nightmare. Especially against a well below-strength Titans outfit.

The Broncos are always torn to shreds come Origin time, and 2024 is no different. This weekend's bye is well-timed. The next month will be a huge test.

6. The Dolphins (6)

The Dolphins continue to be the hardest team to both tip and rank across 2024. They lost a game we expected them to win, but fresh off winning multiple games, we expected them to drop.

The 24-20 loss across the Tasman doesn't look bad on paper but the Warriors were down almost a full starting line up.

A home game back at Kayo Stadium presents a brilliant opportunity to get back on track. The Raiders stand in their way, but, scarily, this is a game the Phins would be favoured to win.

7. Manly Sea Eagles (9)

Manly bounced back on Friday night with a victory over the Storm. The win ends a streak of three straight, close losses.

The Sea Eagles currently sit 9th but are better than their spot on the ladder suggests. This was an entertaining win and one that should kickstart their season again.

A bye this weekend allows them to sit back and watch both states captained by members of the squad. That's an amazing achievement and shows the talent on show on the northern beaches.

8. Newcastle Knights (8)

Newcastle enjoyed a week off amongst the pre-Origin chaos.

The Knights will start big favourites, at home, on Friday night against the Bulldogs.

9. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (11)

The Bulldogs rebounded from two straight losses in tearing the Dragons to shreds to the tune of 44 points to 12.

Jaeman Salmon had the game of his life and would have best been on the ground if not for Jacob Kiraz and his spot-on Superman impression. What a game from the winger!

The Dogs will head to Newcastle with more cattle than probably expected. Unfortunately, Kikau's injury balances that, but the Dogs will still be confident based on this win.

10. North Queensland Cowboys (10)

The Cowboys reminded everyone of their capabilities by scoring 42 points on Friday evening. Unfortunately, they conceded 28, but no one will remember that in a few weeks.

Chad Townsend, Scott Drinkwater and Val Holmes were all massive on the night. Jeremiah Nanai crossed for two tries and headed into Origin in brilliant form.

The Cowboys drew the short straw for this Origin-effected week. They have to play the Roosters, who host names such as Tedesco, Walker, and Manu. It's a big week.

11. Canberra Raiders (7)

The Raiders went into their game with the Roosters full of confidence on the back of two straight wins. It would not be three, as the tricolours took them apart.

The 44-16 loss will provide plenty for Ricky Stuart to think about as his team continues to fall to pieces against the big sides.

An away trip against the Dolphins provides a shot to rebound quickly, albeit a tough one.

12. New Zealand Warriors (13)

The Warriors spirit shone through, in a big way, in their win on Sunday night. A horror injury toll would stop the Wahs from recording a win over the high flying Dolphins.

Chanel Harris-Tavita and Te Maire Martin helped their side to an against all odds win in front of yet another sell out crowd. It also probably saved their season.

No team needed the bye more than the Warriors this weekend. Hopefully the week off will allow some players to get back into the mix for Round 14.

13. Gold Coast Titans (14)

The Titans recorded one of the wins of the season on Sunday afternoon when a thrown-together side went to Suncorp Stadium to beat Big Brother in the Broncos.

The seven-try effort was a thing of beauty for us neutral fans. Keano Kini lit up Suncorp, while David Fifita and Beau Fermor played exceptionally well in the centres.

The bye this weekend will allow the Gold Coast to try and get some players back. Despite the win, they need some troops.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (12)

The Dragons had the bye week to enjoy their encouraging win over the Bunnies. Unfortunately the feeling around the club is much different following an awful loss to the Dogs.

The 44-12 loss brought the fans, and Shane Flanagan, back to earth in brutal fashion.

The Dragons play Penrith this weekend. It's the perfect time given how many stars are missing for the Panthers, but they'll have to do it sans Ben Hunt and Zac Lomax.

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (17)

The Bunnies finally returned to the winner's circle via a huge win over the Eels on Saturday night. The 42 points to 26 win was exactly what the doctor ordered for the entire club.

Keaon Koloamatangi had a monster game but left it too late to hold onto his Origin jersey. Latrell Mitchell overcame a sin bin to put in a brilliant shift.

Souths have the bye this weekend but probably would have rather played to keep their momentum going. Especially with names like Mitchell and Cook not being selected for the Blues.

16. Parramatta Eels (15)

Parramatta's horror season continued as they fell to the hapless Bunnies on Saturday night. To concede 42 points will have Trent Barrett pulling his hair out.

Blaize Talagi continues his rapid rise and looked brilliant despite the big loss.

The Eels welcome back big names Mitch Moses and Clint Gutherson's for Thursday night's must win game against the Sharks.

17. Wests Tigers (16)

Oh dear! 2024 is starting to look very similar to years gone by for the Tigers.

The 42-28 loss to the Cowboys didn't fill me with confidence. The Cowboys have hardly lit up the competition over the past few weeks, yet they looked like world-beaters on the night.

A bye this week will give Benji Marshall the chance to re-ignite his team's season.