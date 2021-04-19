Cronulla halfback Chad Townsend has been linked to the North Queensland amongst several other interested rivals as he weighs up his future.

Multiple media reports have suggested that the Sharks veteran could join the Cowboys as early as this week.

It is understood that Townsend is set to meet with incoming Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon – who will take post at the Shire from the 2022 season – in the coming days.

Townsend currently possesses an option in his favour to sign on with the Sharks for next year, but is more than likely to leave Cronulla amidst a disappointing start to his 2021 campaign.

Word is Cowboys are ready to announce a key signing on Wednesday. Hot tip was it would be Townsend. Stay tuned — Brent Read (@brentread_7) April 19, 2021

The Cowboys have been previously linked to halfbacks Adam Reynolds and Tom Dearden as they look to take action on the money leftover by the departed Josh McGuire and Michael Morgan.

Reynolds has also been linked to Cronulla, with Townsend’s potential departure possibly opening up a move to the Sharks for the Bunnies captain.