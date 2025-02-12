Less than 12 months before his current contract with the Cronulla Sharks expires, forward Thomas Hazelton has reportedly been tabled a massive $1.3 million offer from a rival Sydney team.

Hazelton, a fan favourite of the Sharks, has been in incredible form over the past two seasons, cementing a regular spot in the team and even scoring seven tries in 2024.

A late bloomer, his game has evolved after earning a promotion to the Top 30 squad in 2023 and having been a consistent performer in the NSW Cup.

With plenty of size - at 198 centimetres and 116 kilograms - he has been with Cronulla's program since the end of 2017 and has played his way through the club's pathways system.

After touring The Dolphins' headquarters and attracting the interest of at least seven teams, Hazelton has been tabled a $1.3 million three-year contract by the St George Illawarra Dragons, per The Courier-Mail.

This comes as Shane Flanagan looks to bolster the club's forward stocks and preliminary talks with the Newcastle Knights hit a roadblock due to his "current asking price".

Other clubs previously interested include the New Zealand Warriors, Parramatta Eels and two more unnamed teams.

“Tom's got a lot of interest,” his management previously told The Courier-Mail.

“The Dolphins are one club in the mix. They're not sure what the future holds for Tom Flegler so Tom could be an option for them.

“There's seven clubs chasing him and I don't know if the Sharks can afford to keep him.

“Some of the clubs have offered in the vicinity of $600,000 and Cronulla have outlaid a lot of money for Addin Fonua-Blake.”