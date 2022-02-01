The squads for the men's and women's All Stars games, as well as the Touch Football match, have been confirmed, with a staggering seven Cronulla Sharks players headlining the match.

William Kennedy, Jesse Ramien, Braydon Trindall and Andrew Fifita will join new recruit Nicho Hynes in the Indigenous squad, while Briton Nikora and Royce Hunt have been picked in the Maori team.

Hynes inclusion will see him play in the halves, with a race for back five positions set to see Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Josh Addo-Carr, Alex Johnston, Kennedy and Selwyn Cobbo fight for the three positions at fullback and on the wings.

The Indigenous team is also headlined by David Fifita and Kotoni Staggs, while experienced forward Ryan James has also been included.

The Maori side is headlined by an excellent forward pack featuring James Fisher-Harris, Jazz Tevaga, Joseph Tapine, Kenny Bromwich, Kevin Proctor, Royce Hunt and TC Robati.

The redemption story however is Jayden Nikorima, who has spent years out of the NRL, but signed a contract with the Melbourne Storm for 2022. He joins brother Kodi in the Maori team.

Chanel Harris-Tavita is likely to take one halves position, likely alongside Kodi in the other, while Dylan Walker will provide valuable utility off the bench, with the likes of Jordan Rapana, Patrick Herbert and Reimis Smith included in the backline.

Unfortunately for the NRL, reports yesterday that Cody Walker and Jack Wighton have opted out for the Indigenous team, alongside Kalyn Ponga, Jarome Luai, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Corey Harawira-Naera for the Maori team, have proven true.

All Star squads

Men's Indigenous All Stars

Albert Kelly, Alex Johnston, Andrew Fifita, Braydon Trindall, David Fifita, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jack Bird, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jesse Ramien, Josh Addo-Carr, Josh Curran, Josh Kerr, Kotoni Staggs, Nicho Hynes, Reuben Cotter, Ryan James, Selwyn Cobbo, Tyrell Fuimaono, William Kennedy, Will Smith

Coach: Laurie Daley

Men's Maori All Stars

Briton Nikora, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Dylan Walker, Erin Clark, Esan Marsters, James Fisher-Harris, Jayden Nikorima, Jazz Tevaga, Jordan Rapana, Joseph Tapine, Kenny Bromwich, Kevin Proctor, Kodi Nikorima, Morgan Harper, Pasami Saulo, Patrick Herbert, Reimis Smith, Royce Hunt, TC Robati, Tukupa-Ke Hau Tapuha

Coach: David Kidwell

Women's Indigenous All Stars

Bobbi Law, Bree Chester, Caitlan Johnston, Jaime Chapman, Janelle Williams, Jasmine Peters, Kaitlyn Phillips, Keilee Joseph, Kirra Dibb, Kyra Simon, Quincy Dodd, Rhiannon Revell-Blair, Sarah Field, Shaniah Power, Shaylee Bent, Tahlulah Tillett, Tamika Upton, Tommaya Kelly-Sines

Coach: Ben Jeffries

Women's Maori All Stars

Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Botille Vetter-Walsh, Corban Baxter, Jocephy Daniels, Katelyn Vaha'akolo, Kennedy Cherrington, Krystal Rota, Lavinia Gould, Mya Hill-Moana, Nita Maynard, Olivia Kernick, Page McGregor, Raecene McGregor, Rona Peters, Roxette Murdoch, Shannon Mato, Tiana Rafstrand-Smith, Zahara Temara

Coach: Keith Hanley

Indigenous Touch Football All Stars

Lachlan Pierce, Jarrad Rotumah, Jardel Bob, Justin Costello, Cody Green (c), Jaymon Bob, Jared Townson, Kirralee Costelloe, Rebecca Mi Mi (c), Andi Law, Leesa Mi Mi, Keely Silva.

Coaches: Trent Touma and Melissa Mitchell.

Maori Touch Football All Stars

Caidyn Wynyard, Caleb Gould-Waiariki, Drumayne Dayberg-Muir, Jordan Marshall King (c), Kingston Lamberg, Tyla Love, Jayden Love, Ash Quinlan (c), Aaliyah Paki, Lala Duff, Marama Thomas, Toni Wells.

Coaches: John Peeni and Te Aroha.