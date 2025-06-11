The Cronulla Sharks have been dealt a massive blow with centre KL Iro to go under the knife and set to spend at least ten weeks on the sidelines with a pec injury.

A Cook Islands international, Iro has been a mainstay in the Sharks' back-line over the past two seasons and has been able to provide that X-factor on the edge of the field.

However, the centre suffered a setback to his season last week when he sustained a pec injury in the club's loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Wednesday ahead of their Round 15 clash against the St George Illawarra Dragons, coach Craig Fitzgibbon confirmed that Iro will undergo surgery.

"He's getting assessed by a specialist today, but it will be some time (out of the game)," Fitzgibbon said via The Daily Telegraph.

"He's got a pec injury, so that will be surgical by the looks of it at this stage. It does depend on the surgery and the location of the tear.

ADVERTISEMENT

"But there's still time to possibly get him back by the end of the year, if you have a really good healing period, and some are quicker than others.

"If he has a really quick one, he might be back for the last couple of rounds."

According to NRL Physio, the centre is facing a minimum of ten weeks on the sidelines but could be out for longer depending on the severity.

It is unlikely that it is season-ending, meaning he should be able to return before the NRL Finals series.

Mawene Hiroti will replace him in the centres this week, with Ronald Mulitalo re-entering the side via the wing.

They also have Siosifa Talakai as coverage if needed, but the one-game NSW Blues representative has mainly spent the season coming off the interchange bench.