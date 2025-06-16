The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed they hope to have KL Iro back before the end of the regular season, while replacement Mawene Hiroti is also set for a sideline spell.

Iro suffered a ruptured pectoral muscle during Round 14 against the New Zealand Warriors, and it was reported afterwards that he would be set for up to three months on the sidelines.

That has now been confirmed by the Sharks, who provided a medical update on Monday, which revealed he had undergone surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The surgery was a success, but he now faces a recovery timeline of up to three months. The final round of the regular season is less than three full months away, but the Sharks are hoping for a better-than-worst-case scenario when it comes to Iro's recovery.

The star centre has been a try-scoring machine throughout 2025, and he would walk back into Craig Fitzgibbon's side's final push for the top eight if he can pass fit.

Hiroti, on the other hand, suffered a calf injury during the club's win over the St George Illawarra Dragons while replacing Iro.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centre and winger have now had scans, which have indicated a strain. It will see him out of action for anywhere between four and six weeks.

Chris Vea'ila is likely now in line for an NRL debut with the Sharks as the new replacement at centre, having been overlooked time and time again previously despite excellent form at NSW Cup level.

Cronulla clash with the Broncos this weekend and will confirm their team at 4 pm (AEST) on Tuesday.