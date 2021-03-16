Sharks centre Jesse Ramien will be sidelined for the next three weeks after accepting an early guilty plea for his high tackle offence on St George Illawarra fullback Matt Dufty.

Ramien was handed a four-week ban by the Match Review Committee after his tackle was graded as “reckless”, with 400 penalty points handed down initially.

That charge will now decrease by 100 points for an early guilty plea, meaning the Ramien can return to the Sharks’ lineup to face the Roosters in Round 5.

Teammate Aiden Tolman also faced the MRC following a dangerous contact charge from Cronulla’s win over the Dragons in Round 1.

Tolman won’t miss the club’s Round 2 clash against Canberra after accepting a $1,050 fine for an early guilty plea on his offence against Mikaele Ravalawa.