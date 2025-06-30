Cronulla Sharks forward Briton Nikora has been charged twice for dangerous contact during a loss to the Melbourne Storm, while Brian Kelly was charged for a dangerous throw in the Gold Coast Titans' loss to the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the charges, both players will escape with fines, but carry the offences on their records for the next 12 months unless they are successful at the NRL judiciary.

Nikora was charged for two separate offences, making dangerous contact on Cameron Munster in the 39th minute, and again on Shawn Blore in the 66th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Already sitting with an offence on his record, Nikora's Grade 1 charges both count as second offences and he will pay a pair of $1800 fines with early guilty pleas, or risk an extra $700 per charge if he heads to the NRL judiciary.

Nikora was only placed on report by the on-field match officials for the first of two charges, with the second going unreported.

Braydon Trindall was also placed on report during the game, but has not subsequently been charged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly, on the other hand was placed on report during the second half for a dangerous throw on Cowboys edge forward Kai O'Donnell.

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 24 FT 30 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

He has also been hit with a Grade 1 charge. It's a first offence on Kelly's rolling 12-month record, and the Titans' back will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights and loses.

Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui was also placed on report during the game, but has not been charged.

Decisions on pleas for both players must be made by midday (AEST) on Tuesday, with any hearings to then be held in Sydney at NRL headquarters on Tuesday evening.