An unnamed player battling a rape accusation has had a further sexual assault charge laid on him, a court heard on Monday.

The player, who is well known amongst the NRL, didn't appear at Brisbane Magistrates Court when his matter was brought before the courtroom, notably Deputy Magistrate Anthony Gett.

Court documents detailed the incident, which involves the footballer allegedly raping a woman at a venue in Fortitude Valley in December.

The player cannot be named due to Queensland laws, which prohibits the identification of people charged with sexual assault or rape offences before they're committed to a higher court.

More has come to light, with Director of Public Prosecutions prosecutor Aisling Kennedy revealing on Monday that the anonymous player would also be battling a sexual assault charge laid against him in connection with the incident.

“The DPP does intend to take carriage of this matter,” Kennedy said in court.

The case, as per Ms Kennedy, would be mentioned in court March 15th before the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The Deputy Magistrate adjourned the case until April 24th, allowing time for evidence to be prepared for the rape charge, whilst the Director of Public Prosecutions transferred the sexual assault charge to its department.

The player remains out on bail as he awaits his day in court.