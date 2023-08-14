Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas is now just seven votes away from a mathematical victory in Zero Tackle's 2023 NRL MVP race with three rounds to play.
Haas managed to record 12 votes in Round 24 as the Broncos picked up yet another victory, this time over the Parramatta Eels by 54 points to 12.
The 12 votes leave Haas on 253 for the season, a full 54 votes ahead of what is now an equal second place of Scott Drinkwater and Shaun Johnson.
With three weeks to go, both players now need to score 54 votes out of a possible 60 if Haas was to score zero in the final three weeks - ultimately, Haas scoring a combined total of 7 of a possible 60 will be enough to take out the title for this year.
It was Reece Walsh who was voted the star of the show in the Broncos' contest though, picking up all 20 votes and moving himself to sixth spot on the table.
Johnson was stopped from getting more votes by the performance of Addin Fonua-Blake, whose perfect 20 moves him to fourth overall and ahead of Nicho Hynes, who failed to score alongside Drinkwater and now sits fifth.
With Walsh in sixth, Clint Gutherson and Kalyn Ponga directly behind him failed to score, while Cameron Munster's 14 votes for the Storm in their win over the Canberra Raiders moves him to ninth. David Fifita failed to score but continues to sit in the top ten, with all of Latrell Mitchell, Isaah Yeo (perfect 20), James Tedesco and Harry Grant adding point totals just outside the top ten.
Alongside Walsh, Fonua-Blake and Yeo, Jahrome Hughes and Dane Gagai both managed perfect 20s. Braydon Trindal and Blayke Brailey shared honours for the Sharks, Taane Milne shared with Mitchell at the Rabbitohs and Drew Hutchison split with Nat Butcher for the Roosters in their win over the Dolphins that keeps a slim finals chance available.
Here are all the Round 24 votes.
Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|Isaah Yeo
|4
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Sunia Turuva
|Scott Sorensen
|3
|Brian To'o
|Scott Sorensen
|Scott Sorensen
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Scott Sorensen
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Nathan Cleary
|1
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Nathan Cleary
|Daly Cherry-Evans
Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Blayke Brailey
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|Braydon Trindall
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Blayke Brailey
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|Braydon Trindall
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Jack Williams
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|2
|Jack Williams
|Cameron McInnes
|Blayke Brailey
|Jack Williams
|1
|Siosifa Talakai
|Siosifa Talakai
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Kurt Capewell
|Kurt Capewell
|Kurt Capewell
|Payne Haas
|3
|Payne Haas
|Herbie Farnworth
|Payne Haas
|Kurt Capewell
|2
|Deine Mariner
|Payne Haas
|Herbie Farnworth
|Ezra Mam
|1
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Billy Walters
South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Taane Milne
|Latrell Mitchell
|4
|Taane Milne
|Taane Milne
|Latrell Mitchell
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|3
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Taane Milne
|2
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Cody Walker
|Moses Suli
|1
|Campbell Graham
|Cody Walker
|Moses Suli
|Cody Walker
Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|4
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|3
|Tohu Harris
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Tohu Harris
|2
|Shaun Johnson
|Tohu Harris
|Tohu Harris
|Shaun Johnson
|1
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
|Mitch Barnett
Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Drew Hutchison
|Nat Butcher
|Drew Hutchison
|Drew Hutchison
|4
|Nat Butcher
|Drew Hutchison
|Nat Butcher
|Joseph Manu
|3
|Terrell May
|Terrell May
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|2
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Daniel Tupou
|Nat Butcher
|1
|Jarrod Wallace
|Joseph Manu
|Joseph Manu
|Daniel Tupou
Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahrome Hughes
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|3
|Nick Meaney
|Harry Grant
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|2
|Harry Grant
|Nick Meaney
|Young Tonumaipea
|Christian Welch
|1
|Christian Welch
|Christian Welch
|Christian Welch
|Young Tonumaipea
Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Jack Blyth
|5
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Adam Elliott
|Adam Elliott
|Adam Elliott
|Adam Elliott
|3
|Leo Thompson
|Leo Thompson
|Enari Tuala
|Leo Thompson
|2
|Enari Tuala
|Greg Marzhew
|Leo Thompson
|Enari Tuala
|1
|Tyson Gamble
|Tyson Gamble
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Payne
Haas
|12
|253
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|199
|2
|Shaun
Johnson
|10
|199
|4
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|20
|183
|5
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|173
|6
|Reece
Walsh
|20
|167
|7
|Clinton
Gutherson
|0
|165
|8
|Kalyn
Ponga
|0
|160
|9
|Cameron
Munster
|14
|151
|10
|David
Fifita
|0
|150