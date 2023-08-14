Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas is now just seven votes away from a mathematical victory in Zero Tackle's 2023 NRL MVP race with three rounds to play.

Haas managed to record 12 votes in Round 24 as the Broncos picked up yet another victory, this time over the Parramatta Eels by 54 points to 12.

The 12 votes leave Haas on 253 for the season, a full 54 votes ahead of what is now an equal second place of Scott Drinkwater and Shaun Johnson.

With three weeks to go, both players now need to score 54 votes out of a possible 60 if Haas was to score zero in the final three weeks - ultimately, Haas scoring a combined total of 7 of a possible 60 will be enough to take out the title for this year.

It was Reece Walsh who was voted the star of the show in the Broncos' contest though, picking up all 20 votes and moving himself to sixth spot on the table.

Johnson was stopped from getting more votes by the performance of Addin Fonua-Blake, whose perfect 20 moves him to fourth overall and ahead of Nicho Hynes, who failed to score alongside Drinkwater and now sits fifth.

With Walsh in sixth, Clint Gutherson and Kalyn Ponga directly behind him failed to score, while Cameron Munster's 14 votes for the Storm in their win over the Canberra Raiders moves him to ninth. David Fifita failed to score but continues to sit in the top ten, with all of Latrell Mitchell, Isaah Yeo (perfect 20), James Tedesco and Harry Grant adding point totals just outside the top ten.

Alongside Walsh, Fonua-Blake and Yeo, Jahrome Hughes and Dane Gagai both managed perfect 20s. Braydon Trindal and Blayke Brailey shared honours for the Sharks, Taane Milne shared with Mitchell at the Rabbitohs and Drew Hutchison split with Nat Butcher for the Roosters in their win over the Dolphins that keeps a slim finals chance available.

Here are all the Round 24 votes.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Cronulla Sharks vs Gold Coast Titans

Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Sydney Roosters vs The Dolphins

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Newcastle Knights vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Top Ten

