SEVEN Tigers threaten to leave, where could they go?

The Wests Tigers are on the brink of collapse, and while reports indicate Benji Marshall is set to re-sign, the influx of instability means it is only a matter of time before the club's star players decide to walk.\n\nMultiple players, including Jarome Luai, Jahream Bula, Terrell May, Taylan May, Latu Fainu, Samuela Fainu, and Sione Fainu, have threatened the club with a walkout following the chaotic few weeks in Tiger Town.\n\nNo doubt these stars would be hot commodities on the open market, but which club makes the most sense as a landing destination for each of these elite Tigers?\nJarome Luai\nThe Tigers' most high-profile recruit in the last decade, club skipper Jarome Luai was linked with an exit from the club before he had even arrived.\n\nThe four-time premiership-winning half, whose best position is no doubt at five-eighth, would fix many problems at multiple NRL clubs, should he enter free agency.\n\n[caption id="attachment_223056" align="alignnone" width="2302"] Jarome Luai in action between the Round 14 clash between the Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers. (Photo: Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\n\nWhile many clubs are in need of an elite No.6, two clubs that would make perfect sense as long-term homes for Luai: the Parramatta Eels and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nWith Jonah Pezet set to depart the Eels in 2027 and a heavy reliance on young guys in Joash Papali'i and Lorenzo Talataina to step up, Luai could act as the perfect halves partner to his NSW Blues teammate Mitchell Moses, and perhaps an eventual successor once he retires.\n\nThe same could be said for the Rabbitohs, with their current five-eighth options in Cody Walker and Jack Wighton in the twilight years of their careers, and youngsters in Ashton Ward and Jonah Glover perhaps too raw to partner Jamie Humphreys.\n\nVerdict: While both clubs would benefit greatly from his services, the combination of Moses and Luai is simply too good to refuse, a poetic linkup of two former Tigers.\nJahream Bula\nOne of the best young fullbacks in the competition, Bula has also been linked with an exit from the club in recent months.\n\nSimilar to Luai in the sense that he would also be a highly regarded free agent, two clubs stick out like sore thumbs as viable destinations for Bula: the Cronulla Sharks and the Canterbury Bulldogs.\n\n[caption id="attachment_157001" align="alignnone" width="1024"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 20: Jahream Bula of the Tigers runs with the ball during the round 12 NRL match between Wests Tigers and North Queensland Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval on May 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nWill Kennedy is not expected to remain in the Shire for too much longer, and while the Sharks don't have too much cash to play around with at the moment, if they could find a way to fit Bula in, he could be the X factor they need to get over their finals hump.\n\nThe Bulldogs are somewhat of an obvious option. His close ties with Lachlan Galvin, as well as the Bulldogs' desperate need for attacking class out the back, make him the man for the job in Belmore.\n\nVerdict: While the idea of him wearing the No. 1 jumper for the Sharks is enticing, his fit inside the Bulldogs system is impeccable, making Belmore the best home for Bula.\nTerrell May\nEmerging as one of the best props in rugby league in 2025, May could very well be the most sought-after Tiger on this list.\n\nHis attacking class and exceptional work rate could see him request close to $1 million, a price that a few clubs would be happy to fork up.\n\n[caption id="attachment_219718" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 07: Terrell May of the Wests Tigers is tackled during the round one NRL match between the Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on March 07, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nThe St George Illawarra Dragons would be silly not to throw the kitchen sink at May if made available, with the club in desperate need of grunt in their forward pack and star power to their brand.\n\nWhile the Dragons have some impressive forwards coming through their ranks, they need results now, something that May could certainly provide.\n\nVerdict: The Dragons would have to make May a priority if made available.\nTaylan May\nOne of the best comeback stories of the 2025 season, Taylan May, has the potential to be a top outside back in the NRL, which rival clubs are well aware of.\n\nHis classy football and electric speed would ensure he receives plenty of attention in free agency, particularly from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm.\n\nThe Rabbitohs were already in the hunt for May earlier in the season, and with an ageing backline featuring the likes of a 32-year-old Jack Wighton and 30-year-old Alex Johnston, as well as Tyrone Munro, whose NRL future is up in the air due to legal allegations, the star Tiger would be a welcome addition.\n\n[caption id="attachment_224504" align="alignnone" width="2560"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 20: Taylan May of the Tigers is tackled during the round 20 NRL match between Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt Oval, on July 20, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nWhile his services are likely needed more at the Rabbitohs than the Storm, the latter would likely get the best out of his game. The vacant spot in the backline left by Ryan Papenhuyzen is calling for May's presence, a tough call to ignore if you're the young star.\n\nVerdict: While the Storm likely possesses the better odds of a premiership, his desire to remain in Sydney and previous connections with the Rabbitohs would likely push him to join Wayne Bennett's side.\nThe Fainu Brothers\nWhile the trio of Samuela, Latu, and Sione is by no means destined to remain together, their chemistry and connection add another layer of intrigue for a club hoping to build a solid core.\n\nThe Perth Bears are currently on the hunt for multiple positions and are seriously cashed up, and could be a major player in the race for the brothers' services.\n\nLatu Fainu could be for the Bears what Isaiya Katoa was for the Dolphins, which already be enough to sway head coach Mal Meninga to sign him.\n\n[caption id="attachment_223042" align="alignnone" width="2560"] Latu Fainu in action between the Round 14 clash between the Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers. (Photo: Joshua Davis)[\/caption]\n\nThrow in the best of three in Samuela Fainu on the edge, as well as the impact and size of Sione Fainu, and the Bears could lock down an elite core for years to come.\n\nVerdict: The Bears must make these three brothers a priority, should they enter the open market.